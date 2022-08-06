Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ‘split after nine months together’

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are said to have split after nine months together.



An insider claimed the pair called it quits earlier this week, telling Page Six: “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends. They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”



Pete has been spending much of his time working on a film in Australia, while 41-year-old mum-of-four Kim been juggling her businesses and co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West in Los Angeles.



Page Six said it was told the split “had nothing to do with Kanye” and that their divorce is “moving forward.”



The insider added to the outlet: “They are focusing on co-parenting.”



It comes as Kim’s ex Kanye West’s fifth divorce attorney has reportedly officially withdrawn from his case.



The move is said to have come months after she filed to be removed on account of an irreconcilable breakdown with the rapper.



West’s attorney, Samantha Spector, was relieved as his counsel on Friday, according to TMZ.



Kanye, 45, and ex-wife Kim had a trial-setting conference on Friday (06.08.22), and Spector was set to officially withdraw in a date next week, but the judge apparently ended up approving it today. (06.08.22)



According to TMZ, the judge informed the court Kanye needed to take action and submit his financial declarations to settle lingering issues or the case would head to trial in December.



TMZ said: “If Kanye ghosts everyone then in all probability when the case comes before the judge in December Kim will get whatever she wants.”



In May, when it was reported Spector had filed her paperwork to be withdrawn, The Blast reported an attorney from Pennsylvania who was not a divorce lawyer would represent Kanye in his split from Kim in the meantime.



Spector, who has previously represented Amber Heard and Dr Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young, was hired by the rapper earlier this year amid his acrimonious split with the reality star.



Counting Spector, Kanye has now been through five attorneys in the case, according to TMZ.



Prior to Spector, West relieved attorney Chris Melcher of his duties in the case, the outlet reported in March.



Insiders told TMZ at the time Kanye had been indecisive in his dealings with Melcher, at some times looking to settle and other times looking to battle her in court.



Kim’s lawyer Laura Wasser is said to have claimed Kanye had been “strategically” switching lawyers in an effort to slow down the legal process in the split.



Kim filed to divorce him in February 2021 after more than six years of marriage.



She had been dating comedian Pete Davidson since last autumn and shares



daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, as well as sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three, with Kanye.



A source told Us Weekly on Thursday (04.08.22) despite Kanye’s apparent online threats to Pete during their romance, which included warnings he should never see his kids: “Kim and Kanye have been coparenting very well as of late. They are very civil with each other right now, there are no issues. They are both treating each other with mutual respect.”