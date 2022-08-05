Willow Smith defends dad’s Slapgate scandal

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Willow Smith has defended her dad’s infamous Oscars slap.



The 21-year-old said it is part of “humanness” to make errors after the 53-year-old actor stormed the stage of this year’s Academy Awards to whack stand-up comic Chris Rock, 57, for making a joke about his wife’s haircut.



Singer Willow told Billboard in an interview published Friday (06.08.22): “I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness.



“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”



Chris made a gag about 50-yaer-old alopecia-sufferer Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, comparing it to GI Jane’s buzzcut.



Willow said the spotlight thrust on her family in the wake of her father’s slap did not impact her as much as her “own internal demons.”



Her remarks come a week after her dad took to social media to issue yet another apology for his “unacceptable” behaviour.



Smith said in a video: “Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down, so it hurts psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me.



“The work I’m trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.



“I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behaviour was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”



Chris has made it clear he is not ready to sit down with the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ actor.



He’s only briefly addressed the scandal during some of his comedy shows.



An insider told Page Six last month Smith’s latest sorry was “too little, too late.”