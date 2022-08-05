Tom Cruise apologized for interrupting peaceful hike with movie stunt

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tom Cruise apologized to a couple after disrupting their peaceful hike with a movie stunt.



Sarah and Jason Haygarth were out for a walk in the U.K.'s Lake District when they came across Tom filming a death-defying stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 7' and they revealed the 60-year-old said sorry for the interruption before he paraglided off a cliff.



Jason told Extra: "So me and my wife, one of our hobbies is going for walks. We live next to a national park called the Lake District… It’s quite hilly. A lot people doing what’s called the Wainwrights… Alfred Wainwright wrote a lot of walking books, and there is 214 peaks and we try to do them all."



They revealed that they met two men who said a movie was being filmed by they decided to continue their hike.



Jason said: "We carried on, carried on, and the helicopters all morning was at the side of the lake… bottom near the lake… Thinking, if anything, it would be scenic shots.



"Towards the end of the walk, last peak, we start seeing helicopters coming up a ravine and dropping people off the top… We were like, this didn’t seem right. We found out the people, they were the cameramen. When we came to the peak, we got stopped by what must have been a production team member, saying, ‘You can’t go. We’re going to land the helicopter off the top…’ So we took a selfie."



Sarah revealed that once they were allowed to proceed they "turned a corner and [Tom] was there… strapping himself into a paraglider.



"I could tell it was him straight away… By the time we got there, people were talking about ‘Mission: Impossible’ was being filmed… but I was expecting a stunt double."



Jason added: "He said sorry first for the noise. ‘Sorry, guys, I know we spoiled your walk with the noise.’"



Sarah said: "And then he said, ‘I like your dog.'"



Jason continued: "We asked, ‘What are you doing?’ Then he said, ‘I’m going to jump off.’ I was like, ‘You’re going to do what?’ He said, ‘I’m going to jump off.’



"Just before he jumped off, he said, ‘See ya! Hopefully this goes well,’ and we said, ‘Good luck, Tom.’"



Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Tom is looking for a London home, after spending the last few years filming in the U.K.



Tom has his sights set on Kensington, West London and one bonus to living in London for Tom is that he gets to see more of his daughter Isabella, who lives in Croydon.



A source previously said: "He's fallen in love with everything about the U.K.



"His daughter lives here, he enjoys a good cuppa and he loves the fact he can be himself. The biggest thing is he's developed a proper circle of friends. He's the happiest I've ever seen him."



And Tom is said to have become close to Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.



The insider said: "It has turned into quite a special friendship. He was so happy to be involved in the Jubilee proceedings.



"There was chatter that Kate and William asked him to do it. It wouldn't be surprising because he adores the Royal Family."