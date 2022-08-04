197868
Lady Gaga to star as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

Gaga to play Harley Quinn

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 378737

Lady Gaga is to star in 'Joker: Folie à Deux.'

The 36-year-old superstar will take on reportedly take on the role of henchwoman Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the title role of the musical sequel to the DC Comics movie 'Joker' and took to Instagram on Thrusday (04.08.22) to confirm the news.

Alongside a video of the trailer, Gaga captioned the post: "Joker: Folie à Deux, 10.04.24."

In the background of the video, a laugh could be heard alongside an instrumental of the Frank Sinatra hit 'Cheek to Cheek'.

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker - who has found success in the acting world with acclaimed roles in blockbusters such as 'A Star is Born' and 'House of Gucci' - previously admitted that she had "something in mind" when it comes to creating her own musical and explained that when it comes to acting she will always want to tell the stories of women.

She said: "I do have something in mind for [a musical] , but I'm not going to reveal it. I think I'll always tell the stories of women because I am a woman and women have so many stories to share. Women are powerful, and women are vulnerable. And to be vulnerable and strong at the same time, I think, is a special thing."

The Clown Prince of Crime's notorious first lady has previously been played by 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie - who took on the role in the 2016 movie 'Suicide Squad' and 2020's 'and Birds of Prey' - while 'Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco provided her voice in the HBO Max animated series 'Harley Quinn.'

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is due for release on October 4 2024.

