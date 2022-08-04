Jane Fonda is "not proud" she had a facelift.
The 84-year-old actress is unsure she would go under the knife again if she went back in time but she's thankful she stopped having cosmetic surgery when she did as she didn't want to "look distorted."
She told America's Vogue magazine: “We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible.
“So, I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one].”
“Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over, if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK.”
The 'Grace and Frankie'star warned people not to get carried away if they do have cosmetic surgery.
She added: “You can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it.”
These days, Jane keeps her beauty regime simple.
She said: “I stay moisturised, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."
The 'Nine to Five' actress - who has been married three times in her life to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner - recently claimed sex gets better for women as they get older "because they lose their fear of saying what they need."
She shared: "Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need.
"We waste way too much time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, hold, hold it, hold it. No, no, no. Slow down. And a little to the left.’ We don’t wanna do that... But when we get older, it’s like, ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.'”
Jane Fonda says she's 'not proud' of facelift
Fonda 'not proud' of facelift
Jane Fonda is "not proud" she had a facelift.
More Entertainment News
- WWE suspends RouseySports - 7:50 am
- Momoa as flight attendantEntertainment - 7:49 am
- Gaga dognapper arrestedEntertainment - 7:46 am
- Surprise Beyonce EPEntertainment - 7:43 am
- Time brings Brad to tearsEntertainment - 7:40 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]