Jane Fonda says she's 'not proud' of facelift

Jane Fonda is "not proud" she had a facelift.



The 84-year-old actress is unsure she would go under the knife again if she went back in time but she's thankful she stopped having cosmetic surgery when she did as she didn't want to "look distorted."



She told America's Vogue magazine: “We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible.



“So, I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one].”



“Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over, if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK.”



The 'Grace and Frankie'star warned people not to get carried away if they do have cosmetic surgery.



She added: “You can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it.”



These days, Jane keeps her beauty regime simple.



She said: “I stay moisturised, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."



The 'Nine to Five' actress - who has been married three times in her life to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner - recently claimed sex gets better for women as they get older "because they lose their fear of saying what they need."



She shared: "Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need.



"We waste way too much time not wanting to say, ‘Wait a minute, hold, hold it, hold it. No, no, no. Slow down. And a little to the left.’ We don’t wanna do that... But when we get older, it’s like, ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.'”