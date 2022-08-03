Chrissy Teigen pregnant via IVF

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant.



The 36-year-old model - who is married to 'All of Me' singer John Legend, 43, and has Luna, six, and four-year-old Miles, three with him - had been undergoing multiple rounds of IVF in recent months and took to social media on Wednesday (03.08.22) to announce that the treatment had finally worked.



Alongside a picture of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram: "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."(sic)



The former 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who recently celebrated one year of sobriety - added that she had waited a while to tell her followers about the pregnancy but admitted it felt "amazing" to have finally announced the news after "so long."



She added: "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"



Back in October 2020, Chrissy and John had been expecting their third child when Chrissy was rushed to hospital after suffering excessive



bleeding and eventually lost the baby.



While her first two children were conceived via IVF, the third - who was to be called Jack - was conceived naturally.



Back in February, Chrissy joked that she was again "balls deep" in the IVF process.



She posted: "hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos



as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos." (sic)