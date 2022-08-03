Katy Perry planning more children with Orlando Bloom

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Katy Perry is hoping to have more children.



The 'Chained to the Rhythm' singer already has daughter Daisy, 23 months, with fiance Orlando Bloom - who is dad to 11-year-old Flynn from his marriage to Miranda Kerr - and she confirmed a sibling for the youngster is "hopefully" on the cards in the future.



Asked if she wants more children, she told People magazine: "I'm a planner. So we'll see...Hopefully in the future."



The 37-year-old beauty's daughter was born at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic but Katy wouldn't change the unique experience for anything.



She said: "It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that.



"I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."



The 'American Idol' judge praised Orlando as a very hands on dad and they have worked out a schedule that enables them to take turns to work.



She said: "I have great support. I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in.



"We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he's making a movie and then when he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent.



"Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out."



The 'Hot n Cold' hitmaker - who is currently starring in her own Las Vegas residency - recently explained she can't wait to take her daughter on tour with her.



She said: "I love traveling and now I get to take my daughter and I want to have that experience once again through her eyes. I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life.



At the time, Katy added that being a parent had allowed her to have "grown up so much" and that she had been "reborn" as a result of motherhood.



She added: "I have grown up so much. [It's] just the opportunity to see the world again through just like the most beautiful eyes - and the joy." For a new breath of life to be breathed into everything. It’s like you get to be reborn as well."