Comedian Dane Cook, 50, gets engaged to 23-year-old girlfriend

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Dane Cook is engaged.



The 50-year-old actor and comedian popped the question to his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, 23, last month, after five years of dating.



Dane told PEOPLE: "I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it. The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy.



"I was asking my best friend, the woman who I've shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked."



And singer / fitness instructor Kelsi called the proposal a "perfect moment".



She said: "The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped. I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect. All that was going through my brain was, 'Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?'



"I was also just really focused on what he was saying to me because I was trying desperately to etch the words into my brain. They were so beautiful, I really wanted to soak it in."



Dane had been planning the proposal for months and he decided to pop the question during a trip to York Beach, Maine, where they went on their first ever getaway together.



He said: " When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together so to return five years later was meaningful to us. It's a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place."



And Taylor can't wait to start a family with Dane.



She said: "Family has always been such an important part of my life and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart."