Comedian Dane Cook, 50, gets engaged to 23-year-old girlfriend

Dane Cook is engaged.
The 50-year-old actor and comedian popped the question to his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, 23, last month, after five years of dating.
Dane told PEOPLE: "I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it. The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy.
"I was asking my best friend, the woman who I've shared some of the greatest times of my life with, to marry me so we can start the next chapter our of lives together. I was also thinking of how absolutely stunning she looked."
And singer / fitness instructor Kelsi called the proposal a "perfect moment".
She said: "The second he began to reach for his back pocket, my stomach flipped. I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect. All that was going through my brain was, 'Wait, is this actually happening right now? Is he proposing?'
"I was also just really focused on what he was saying to me because I was trying desperately to etch the words into my brain. They were so beautiful, I really wanted to soak it in."
Dane had been planning the proposal for months and he decided to pop the question during a trip to York Beach, Maine, where they went on their first ever getaway together.
He said: " When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together so to return five years later was meaningful to us. It's a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place."
And Taylor can't wait to start a family with Dane.
She said: "Family has always been such an important part of my life and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart."
Comedian Dane Cook, 50, gets engaged to 23-year-old girlfriend
Dane Cook engaged
Dane Cook is engaged.
More Entertainment News
- Pope says he felt the painCanada - 8:51 am
- Bus crashes into 24 SussexOttawa - 8:50 am
- Order of B.C. for CasimirKamloops - 8:00 am
- Vaccine for BC's youngestBC - 7:47 am
- Batgirl scrapped by WarnerEntertainment - 7:40 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]