Amber Heard walked away from divorce payout from Johnny Depp that could have run to tens of millions of dollars

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Amber Heard walked away from a divorce payout from Johnny Depp that could have run to tens of millions of dollars.



Documents seen by the Daily Beast show the ‘Aquaman’ actress, 36, ignored guidance from her legal team not to pursue Depp, 59, for the maximum cash she was entitled to after they filed for divorce in 2016.



She could have sought half of Depp’s $33 million he made filming the fourth instalment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, as it was made while they were married, with Heard’s lawyers calling the film “community property.”



Heard chose not to and wrote them an email saying she was being “amazingly true to (her) word, that this is not about the money.”



A judge refused to let the evidence be admitted during Depp’s six-week defamation lawsuit against Heard.



She was ordered to pay the actor a total of $8.3 million after being found guilty of defamation, but says she doesn't have enough cash to do so.



She may now have begun raising some of that cash by selling her Yucca Valley home in the California desert for $1.05million – at a profit of about $500,000.



Heard allegedly bought it in 2019 through an anonymous trust, with TMZ saying it was purchased pre-pandemic.



It added values in the area have since shot up.



The news website said it had spoken to the new owner who said he had dealt with the actress’s agents on the deal rather than her directly.



Along with the claim Heard was entitled to a fortune from her divorce settlement with Depp, the unsealed court documents also contained intimate claims about the actor’s sex life and Heard’s past.



More than 6,000 pages in the case were made public over the weekend.



They said Depp sought to submit nude photos of Heard as evidence and to mention her “brief” past as an exotic dancer.



Her legal team dismissed them as “irrelevant personal matters,” while the documents also claimed Depp suffered erectile dysfunction.