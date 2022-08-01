Drake contracts Covid for the second time

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Drake has contracted Covid for the second time.



The rapper, 35, announced he was being forced to postpone his highly anticipated ‘Young Money Reunion’ show, set to take place on Monday at his OVO Fest in Toronto.



He told fans he was “truly devastated” in a lengthy statement posted on his Instagram ahead of the scheduled gig.



Drake added: “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the ‘Young Money Reunion’ show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.



“Until then I hope everyone everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid.)”



Drake first contracted Covid in the summer of 2021.



His ‘Young Money Reunion’ show would have marked the first time in seven years Drake would have been joined on stage by Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.



Days before his second positive Covid diagnosis announcement, Drake performed with Nelly Furtado at his OVO Fest in his hometown of Toronto.



In August 2021 the dad-of-one shared news he had Covid after posting snaps of him with a heart shape shaved into his head, with his hair slowly regrowing to cover up the pattern.



He said: “I had Covid that s*** grew in weird I had to start again. It’s coming back (his hair) don’t diss.”



Drake is dad to son Adonis, four, with 33-year-old former partner and ex-adult film performer Sophie Brussaux.



Sophie gave birth to their son Adonis on 24 October 2017 – also the singer’s birthday.



Drake finally confirmed rumours he had fathered a child with the former porn star in several songs on his 2018 album ‘Scorpion’.