Johnny Depp's texts to Marilyn Manson revealed in court papers

Johnny Depp's texts to Marilyn Manson have been revealed in unsealed court papers from his legal battle with Amber Heard.



Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages after a jury in Virginia ruled she had defamed him when she wrote an article in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse, while she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages - and now newly-released pre-trial court documents have laid bare further details from Depp's defamation trial that were not aired in court.



The papers obtained by the New York Post contain messages sent between Depp and shock rocker Manson, with one 2016 text sent by the musician allegedly stating: "I got an amber 2.0" while another added: "Lindsay just puled an Amber on me …please delete".



According to the papers, Depp responded by writing: "'Don't take no s**t ... I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behaviour …it is f*****g real my brother!! My ex-c*** is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!”



It is not clear who Manson is referring to in the messages, but other reports have suggested it could be a reference to his current wife Lindsay Usich.



Another message from Manson is said to read: "I got a serious police amber type scenarios with L’s family. I’m f*****g stressing. I don’t know if you are back but I need asylum somewhere because I think the cops might be headed my way."



The messages were not put into evidence during the six-week trial earlier this year. Depp's lawyers are said to have specifically sought to exclude correspondence between their client and Manson - who has been accused of abuse by multiple women" - because they were concerned they could "smear Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory".



It also emerged Depp's legal team argued against Heard's bid to submit portions of his medical records as evidence. According to 'Entertainment Tonight', Depp lawyers claimed: "[Ms. Heard] wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp's medical history." The documents stated the 'Danish Girl' actress submitted a medication list into evidence that included "Nexium, Cialis and Valtrex" and Johnny's lawyers stated Amber claimed her ex-husband suffered "erectile dysfunction" and she "suggested that that might somehow be a motivation for abuse", but they felt she was just trying to embarrass him in court.