Beyoncé appears to hint at Jay Z’s cheating scandal and elevator fight on new album

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Beyoncé has apparently hinted at Jay Z’s cheating scandal and his infamous elevator fight with her sister Solange in her new album.



The singer, 40, released her long-awaited seventh studio record ‘Renaissance’ at midnight on Thursday after it was leaked two days earlier.



Fans and critics say she seemed to reference her 21-year relationship with rapper Jay Z, 52, as she admitted “nobody’s perfect” and they “don’t need the world’s acceptance.”



Beyoncé also sings: “Boy, I know you can’t help but to be yourself around me, yourself around me. And I know nobody’s perfect so I’ll let you be, I’ll let you be.



“It's the way that you wear your emotions on both of your sleeves, ’til the face you make when I tell you that I had to leave.”



The singer first spoke publicly about her husband’s infidelity in her 2016 visual album ‘Lemonade’, famously branding the other woman “Becky with the good hair.”



A year later Jay Z referenced the scandal, claiming he had “gone into survival mode” and “shut down emotionally”, resulting in him cheating.



But Beyoncé appears to use her new record to share her confidence he won’t go behind her back again.



She sings: “I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one.



“Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me. No one else in this world can think like me. I’m twisted, contradicted, keep him addicted.”



Referencing the 2014 incident when her sister Solange, 36, was filmed attacking Jay Z in an elevator at the Met Gala, Beyoncé sings on her new ‘Cozy’ tune: “She’s a god, she’s a hero, she survived, all she been through, confident and she lethal.



“Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis, because she comfortable. “Comfortable in my skin, cozy with who I am.”



Beyoncé and her husband released a joint statement at the time of Solange’s beating, saying it was a “private family matter”.



Yet the singer used a remix of her ‘Flawless’ single to say: “And we could go around and get some good karma, but no.



“We escalate, up in this b**** like elevators. Of course sometimes s*** go down, when it’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”