Selena Gomez tearfully thanks fans for 'growing up' with her

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez has tearfully thanked her fans for "growing up" with her.



The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker shared an emotional message on TikTok to acknowledge the messages she'd received for her recent 30th birthday and insisted she would never take the support of her followers for granted.



She said: "I wanted to say thank you so much to every person that wished me a happy birthday. I got to see some of your messages. I don't read a lot of comments, but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don't take that for granted."



Selena went on to "thank everyone who did contribute - even just a penny - to the Rare Impact Fund", the mental health initiative launched by her company, Rare Beauty.



She added: "I could not be more grateful."



The 'Only Murders in the Building' star then grew tearful as she thanked her fans for "putting up" with her.



She said: "I'm 30! And I'm so far enjoying it. I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me. Thank you guys so much."



Selena's TikTok video comes a few days after she reflected on how her experiences in her 20s have made her into the person she is today.



She wrote on Instagram earlier this week: "My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today.



"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.



"I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.



"After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"