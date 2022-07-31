196598
190471
Entertainment  

‘Little Mermaid’ voice actress Pat Carroll dead at 95

Actress Pat Carroll dies

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 378103

Emmy-winning actress Pat Carroll has died aged 95.

Best known as the voice of Ursula from Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ passed away at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30 after fighting pneumonia.

Confirming the actress’ death, her daughter Kerry Karsian said: “She was deeply loved and will be much missed.”

Carroll was also known for roles in ‘ER’, ‘Laverne and Shirley’, the ‘Jimmy Durante Show’ and ‘The Danny Thomas Show’.

Her role as sea witch Ursula came in 1989, with the actress saying it was one of her favourite roles.

She also appeared in the 1965 musical version of Cinderella, playing Prunella, one of the wicked stepsisters.

Carroll started landing roles after her first major part in 1947 film ‘Hometown Girl’ before she won an Emmy in 1956 for her run on ‘Sid Caesar’s House’.

Her other credits include sitcom ‘Make Room for Daddy’, ‘Busting Loose’ and ‘She’s the Sheriff’.

She was also acclaimed for her one-woman show about American novelist and playwright Gertrude Stein.

The recorded version of the play won a Grammy for best spoken word, documentary or drama in 1980.

Along with daughter Kerry, the actress is survived by her other girl Tara Karsian and granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

179738


TheTango.net
Funny animals

Funny animals

Galleries | July 31, 2022

Fans injured by fireworks at Dua Lipa concert

Showbiz | July 31, 2022

Britney Spears vists a bar for the first time in her life

Showbiz | July 31, 2022

Cuddles with baby goat

Must Watch | July 31, 2022

Little girl totally amazed by live violin performance

Must Watch | July 31, 2022




188322
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
193895


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


197865
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



196898