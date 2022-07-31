Mel C wants Broadway performance

Mel C wants to perform on Broadway.



The Spice Girls singer has appeared in London theater productions including ‘Blood Brothers’ and ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ but heading to New York to tread the boards remains a “bucket list” ambition for her.



She told Britain’s OK! magazine: “There’s the old classic

we’ll never tire of, as well as so many new ones.



“I’ve been lucky enough to master the West End, so now I’d love to move on to Broadway.



“That’s definitely a bucket list thing for me - I wouldn't know what the perfect thing for me would be yet.



“’Chicago’ is a classic, so imagine playing Roxie Hart on Broadway! But who knows?



“I’m open to ideas. Bring on New York!”



The ‘Northern Star’ singer released her eighth solo studio album, ‘Melanie C’, in 2020 and admitted it “felt strange” when she was finally able to perform the tracks live when COVID-19 restrictions were eased.



She said: “This year, being able to perform live in front of enormous crowds has been an absolute dream.



“It’s a joy to see the looks on people’s faces when they’re singing along to your songs and experiencing that freedom at the same time.



“It felt strange to perform my songs live at first, and almost not allowed, but I’m so lucky that I get to do this job every day because you can see it making a difference to people’s happiness.



“To feel that energy bounce off other people again was fabulous.



“I did all the promotion for that album on Zoom from my living room couch, so this year has been like playing catch-up on everything we missed.



“To be out performing those songs now is amazing.”