Billie Eilish surprises fans with intimate Hollywood gig

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 378037

Billie Eilish surprised her fans with an intimate acoustic performance in Hollywood.

The 20-year-old singer marked a year since the release of her album 'Happier Than Ever' with a surprise acoustic performance for 500 ticket holders at the famed Amoeba Music record store along with her brother and music partner Finneas.

Billie opened her set with 'Billie Bossa Nova' and also performed the song 'TV' before allowing her fans to call out what they wanted to hear next. She ultimately settled on the song 'Getting Older' before closing out her performance with 'Happier Than Ever'.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker told the crowd: "You guys are just the best. It's been the most amazing year, and you've been so sweet and respectful about this album, and I just love you!"

Billie recently confessed that she makes "seeing sunlight" a "priority" when she is on tour as her demanding schedule meant she has gone days without seeing any sunlight in the past.

She explained: "You know, we've made it such a priority actually, back before COVID when I was touring, doing crazy like amounts and press all day and this and that. I would like not see sunlight for like days and days.

"Because it's super easy. You go to sleep on the bus at night in a basement of a venue, you drive all night long, you wake up in another basement. It really gets you. Even a couple of months ago, I didn't see sunlight for three days.

"And so for this tour, this European run we're on right now that's almost over, which has been so amazing and beautiful. We've made it like a huge deal to prioritize going out and seeing sunlight, and like getting food and going to the park. We play Frisbee in the park like most days. So, it's good, it's good."

