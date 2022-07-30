Prince Charles returns to Scottish oxygen therapy centre he opened in 2005

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Prince Charles returned to an oxygen therapy centre in Scotland on Friday (29.07.22), 15 years after he first opened the facility.



The first in line to the British throne attended The Healing Hub Oxygen Therapy Centre in Wick.



Formerly known as The Old Man’s Rest and The MS Therapy Centre, the service offers Hyperbaric treatment, which, with repeated use can encourage normal tissue oxygen levels to help with conditions such as cancer and multiple sclerosis (MS).



The 73-year-old royal had opened the centre in 2005, and upon his return, he met with the volunteers and patients who benefit from the treatment and took a tour of the recently refurbished site.



He was seen cutting a ribbon again dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt.



During his visit to Scotland, the future King of England also made a trip to Caithness food bank at Wick’s Carnegie Library.



Just recently, Charles' eldest son, Prince William, took to the streets of London to sell The Big Issue magazine to raise money for homeless people.



The 40-year-old royal was seen in the UK capital last month wearing a red seller's vest and hat before taking a spot in Rochester Row, Westminster, to offer copies of the publication to members of the public.



William was spotted by passer-by Vitalijus Zuikauskas, who took the chance to grab a photo with the Royal Family member to share on his Instagram account.



Vitalijus wrote: "An unexpected meeting with Prince William."



The Duke of Cambridge - who is married to Duchess Catherine - was also spotted doing his charitable deed by retired Met Police chief superintendent Matthew Gardner, who shared photos of William on his Linkedin account as well as details of his surprisingly meeting.



In return for the photos, William made sure he took the opportunity to make a sale to help rough sleepers in London.



The royal has worked with numerous homeless charities for years, as it has been a social issue close to his heart ever since his late mother, Princess Diana, took him to see London rough sleepers when he was a boy.



William is the patron of Centrepoint homeless charity, and in February 2019 he became royal patron of the PASSAGE initiative. He visited the site to pack up lunches for those in need early in 2021.



And the prince has followed the lead of his mother - who tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997 - by teaching his eldest children Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, about the plight of homeless people in Britain.



Speaking on TV Christmas special 'A Berry Royal Christmas' in 2020, William - who also has four-year-old son Prince Louis with Catherine - said: "On the school run already, bear in mind they're six and four, whenever we see anyone who is sleeping rough on the streets, I talk about it and I point it out and I explain why and they're all very interested.



"They're like, 'Why can't they go home?'"