Kelis accuses Beyonce of stealing her song

Kelis has accused Beyonce of stealing her song.



The 42-year-old pop star released the song 'Get Along With You' - which was written by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo - back in 2000 and claimed that samples of it appear on Beyonce's new song 'Energy' from her album 'Renaissance' but slammed her fellow pop star as "utterly ignorant" for only giving the original songwriters credit.



She wrote on Instagram: "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled. It's not a collab, it's theft! It’s ridiculous!"



Back in 2020, the 'Milkshake' hitmaker also accused Pharrel and Chad - who are also known as The Neptunes - of failing to adhere to their agreement to split the profits from her first two albums equally, and also she had been "lied to" and "tricked" by the songwriting duo. '



She said: "I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn’t do. I was blatantly lied to and tricked by the Neptunes and their management and their lawyers and all that stuff and just the fact that I wasn’t poor felt like enough. Their argument is: ‘Well, you signed it.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it.'



"I think if it were not for my faith, I feel like I would probably be [angry]. It’s very clear to me, especially being on a farm, that whatever you put in the ground, that is what’s going to come back to you."