Doctor Who star Bernard Cribbins dies aged 93

Bernard Cribbins has died aged 93.



The acting legend was best known for playing 'Doctor Who' character Wilfred Mott - the grandfather of regular companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and a temporary companion to David Tennant's Tenth Doctor - narrating 'The Wombles', and starring as Albert Perks 1970 movie 'The Railway Children'.



Bernard's agent, Gavin Barker Associates, said in a statement: "Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93.



"His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like ‘The Railway Children’ and the ‘Carry On’ series, hit 60’s song ‘Right Said Fred’, a notorious guest on ‘Fawlty Towers’ and narrating ‘The Wombles’.



"He worked well into his 90’s, recently appearing in ‘Doctor Who’ and the CBeebies series ‘Old Jack’s Boat’. He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.



"Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him."



The late star's death comes shortly after he was filming scenes for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary special alongside David and Catherine.



Before starring as Wilf in the sci-fi show's revival, he appeared as Tom Campbell, a companion to the Doctor, in 1966 film 'Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.'.



What's more, Bernard was known for his work in the 'Carry On' films, first starring in 1963's 'Carry On Jack' as Midshipman Albert Poop-Decker, alongside Kenneth Williams and Juliet Mills.



He also appeared as Harold Crump in 1964's 'Carry On Spying', and as Mordecai Mendoza in 1992 film 'Carry On Columbus' alongside Dame Maureen Lipman and the late Rik Mayall.



Bernard also starred in 'Fawlty Towers' episode 'The Hotel Inspectors', taking on the comical role of pretentious hotel guest Mr. Hutchinson.



As well as narrating children's show 'The Wombles' from 1973 to 1975, Bernard was a regular reader on BBC kids series 'Jackanory' from 1966 to 1991.



In 2011, Bernard received an OBE for services to drama.