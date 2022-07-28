Mary Jane Thomas died following cosmetic surgery

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Hank Williams Jr's wife Mary Jane Thomas died after undergoing cosmetic surgery.



The 73-year-old country singer was left devastated when his spouse passed away in March at the age of 58, and reports from Florida's Palm Beach County medical examiner revealed new details about her tragic passing.



Mary Jane had travelled from Tennessee to Florida for liposuction and a procedure to remove previous breast implants with a breast lift at Bafits Plastic Surgery.



She was released from hospital on March 21 and taken to a resort for her recovery. She became unresponsive the following day and was taken to Jupiter Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.



The autopsy report revealed that Thomas died from a collapsed lung sustained during the procedure, with the death being ruled as an accident.



Hank – the son of country music icon Hank Williams – and Mary Jane had been married since 1990 and had two children together, son Samuel and their daughter Katherine Williams, who was killed in a car crash in 2020 aged just 27.



Samuel paid an emotional tribute to his mother following her death.



In a statement to PEOPLE, he said: "My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and a presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend.



"Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side."