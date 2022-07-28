Tony Dow dead aged 77 two days after false reports he had passed away

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tony Dow has died aged 77 – two days after false reports he had passed away.



The actor – who played Wally Cleaver in the long-running sitcom ‘Leave It to Beaver’ – died Wednesday morning, according to his son Christopher Dow.



A message on Tony’s official Facebook page said: “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey.”



It comes after his family confirmed on Monday he was still alive following an announcement on his Facebook account that said that he had died.



A statement from Tuesday on the actor’s feed was credited to Frank Bilotta and Renee James who described themselves as his managers.



It claimed Tom had died, with his son Christopher Dow later clarifying he was “in his last hours.”



Christopher said on his dad’s Facebook account: “This is a difficult time. Dad is at home, under hospice care, and in his last hours.



“My wife and I are by his side along with many friends that have visited. He has a fighting heart.”



Following the incorrect death announcement, Tony’s former co-star Jerry Mathers, who played the title character on ‘Leave It To Beaver’ said the apparent death “leaves an empty place in my heart.”



The announcement came two months after Tony said in May he had been diagnosed with cancer.



But a follow-up Facebook post from TV producer Jay Kernis included an update on Tuesday afternoon, calling the death announcement a “terrible mistake.”



He said: “I just phoned Lauren Dow to offer condolences and she said someone has made a terrible mistake.



“Tony is with hospice and breathing. Still alive. I know, what a strange day!”



The actor had suffered health setbacks on Monday.



His wife said she had been feeling a “little fuzzy” and had “inferred that Tony had passed away to some people closest to her and the word quickly spread.”



She reportedly added she felt “foolish” about the announcement, and said “it is of my own doing”.



Tony has been married to his wife Lauren Shulkind for 42 years, and his son Christopher was from his first marriage to Carol Marlow, to whom he was married to from 1969 to 1980.



Tony played Wally Cleaver on in all 234 episodes of ‘Leave it to Beaver’ from 1957 to 1963 alongside Jerry Mathers, and late stars Hugh Beaumont, Barbara Billingsley and Ken Osmond.



He has also appeared on TV shows including ‘Lassie’, ‘Adam-12’, ‘Mod Squad’, ‘Knight Rider’ and ‘Murder, She Wrote’.



The TV veteran has also worked as a director, helming episodes of ‘Harry and the Hendersons’, ‘Babylon 5’ and ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’.