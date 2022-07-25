David Beckham splashes out £50,000 on glamping tent at country retreat

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

David Beckham is said to have splashed out £50,000 on a “glamping” tent at his country retreat.



The former footballer, 47, has added what is being dubbed ‘Glamp David’ to his rural home in the Cotswolds which already includes a lake on top of a hill, with an island, bridge and jetty.



The Daily Mail estimates a gigantic new safari-style canvas tent that has gone up on the shores of the Oxfordshire estate cost £50,000.



As it is 45ft long and 35ft wide, the publication said it could face a “snag” as there is “a debate over whether the fully retractable structure is permanent, and so needs planning permission.”



Sources in the Beckham camp told the Daily Mail: “There is no consent issue. The Beckhams’ consultants did check directly with the council.”



But the publication says West Oxfordshire District Council has opened an investigation into its installation.



It said officials were tipped off after a local resident spotted the structure on Google Earth.



A council source said: “We have to investigate each alleged breach of planning law equally and fairly.”



The tent itself appears to be from the Cashmere Caveman Company, owned by Beckham’s close friend, film director Guy Ritchie.



Guy, 53, has an identical tent at his home in Wiltshire, where he has hosted Beckham.



The centrepiece is the ‘Wildtable’, a luxury smokeless BBQ that featured in his 2019 film ‘The Gentlemen’ starring Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey.



Its embers burn in a box under the table, keeping guests legs warm, and smoke emerges via a flue.