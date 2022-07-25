Jennifer Lopez 'happier than ever' as she poses naked on 53rd birthday

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez said she is feeling "happier than ever" as she posed naked on her 53rd birthday.



The pop superstar tied the knot with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this month and admitted that she feels "amazing" as she posed naked to celebrate the launch of her skincare cream line JLo Body.



She told PEOPLE: "I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever. I feel like I'm just at my halftime right now and just getting started."



J.Lo - who rekindled a relationship with Ben back in 2021 after a break of almost 20 years – explained that her new husband prefers it when she has "nothing on" and ditches the make-up in favour of a more natural look.



She said: "He is like, 'I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin.’ He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you're in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too.



The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker also launched the campaign on her social media and celebrated her special day by telling her fans about the Booty Balm product from the collection.



On Friday, she wrote on Instagram: "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty! Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets! #JLoBeauty."