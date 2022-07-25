James Caan cause of death revealed as heart attack

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

James Caan's cause of death has been revealed as a heart attack.



The Hollywood star - who was known for appearing in films such as 'The Godfather' and 'Misery' - passed away at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in early July at the age of 82 and, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Saturday, he suffered a fatal "heart attack" as well as from "coronary artery disease."



The outlet went on to claim that James also suffered from "chronic obstructive pulmonary disease" - which is also known as COPD - as well as congestive heart failure.



James has since been laid to rest at Eden Memorial Park in California and is survived by his five children Tara, 57, Scott, 45, Alexander, 31, James, 26, and Jacob, 23 - who he has from various relationships - but his second and last wife Sheila passed away back in 2012 after a battle with cancer aged 59.



News of James's death first broke on Twitter, with his family taking to the social media platform to announce his passing and request privacy at such a "difficult time."



The family tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."



James made his final movie appearance in the upcoming action thriller 'Fast Charlie' alongside Pierce Brosnan and shortly after his death, the '007' star took to social media himself to pay tribute to his "inspirational" co-star.



Alongside a photo of them both on set, Pierce wrote on Instagram: "On the set of the movie 'Fast Charlie' with the great man himself James Cann [sic], farewell Jimmy. We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orleans … you were an inspiration to me as a young actor starting out, and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort."



'Fast Charlie' is due to be released in March 2023.