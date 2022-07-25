Johnny Depp files appeal against Amber Heard’s $2 million defamation compensation

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Johnny Depp has filed an appeal against the $2 million defamation compensation awarded to Amber Heard.



The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, lodged the legal documents one day his ex-wife this week officially filed to appeal her defamation case against Depp.



Entertainment Tonight, which obtained the papers on Friday, said they were filed by the actor’s legal team in Fairfax County, Virginia.



Despite Depp being awarded $10 million in damaged and $5 million in punitive damages after his six-week trial against ‘Aquaman’ actress Heard, 36, she was also awarded $2 million in compensation.



A source close to Depp told Entertainment Tonight “this was an overwhelmingly positive verdict for Mr Depp” and the “verdict speaks for itself.”



The source added the ‘Ed Wood’ actor “believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal.”



But they added: “If Ms Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal.”



Following Heard’s notice of appeal this week, a spokesperson for the actress said: “We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict.



“While we realise today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”



Heard’s appeal comes despite her being denied a request for a new trial.



Depp’s representatives have repeated they are confident the ruling she must pay out would not be reversed.



During an interview in June on Good Morning America, a lawyer for Depp suggested the actor might be willing to forgo the multi-million dollar damages award if Heard agreed not to go ahead with an appeal.



The actress’ lawyers lost the chance during a June 24 hearing when they declined to make the agreement and Judge Penny Azcarate finalised the verdict, leaving Heard’s only way forward an appeal.