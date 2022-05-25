193078
189050
Entertainment  

Katie Price pleads guilty to breaching restraining order

Katie Price pleads guilty

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 369961

Katie Price has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order against her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's fiancée.

The 44-year-old star has been warned she could face time in jail after she pleaded guilty to the breach at Lewes Crown Court, south east England, on Wednesday (25.05.22).

Katie is banned from contacting Kieran's partner Michelle Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order, but in January she was arrested on suspicion of breaching her restraining order with an abusive text message to Kieran, branding his flight attendant girlfriend a "w***e, piece of s***" and a "gutter s***".

Speaking in court on Wednesday, judge Stephen Mooney told the mother-of-five: "Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

"I must warn you Ms Price that you are at risk of going to prison."

The judge also warned the model - who has kids Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with Kieran - that the offence carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

OnlyFans content creator Katie - whose partner Carl Woods was at court to support her - has been bailed ahead of the sentencing hearing on June 24th.

Last month, Katie - who also has children Harvey, 19, with Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with first husband Peter Andre - pleaded not guilty to breaching a restraining order when she appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court, and she asked for a crown court trial.

Questioned where she wanted to be tried, Katie said: "The Crown Court please."

Joe Harrington, defending, said at the time: "The issues relate to her mental health and the triggers which led to sending that message."

In December, Katie was given a 16-week suspended jail term after admitting to drink-driving, following an incident in which she flipped her car over.

She was also due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court accused of speeding, but the case has been adjourned to July 5th.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

179737


TheTango.net
Odd logos

Odd logos

Galleries | May 25, 2022

Caitlyn Jenner was 'not invited' to wedding

Showbiz | May 25, 2022

Toddler lets his pup play in his toy car

Must Watch | May 25, 2022

Baby reacts to window cleaner

Must Watch | May 25, 2022

Mid-week memes

Galleries | May 25, 2022




194758
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


189569
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



194746