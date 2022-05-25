PNE summer concert lineup includes Barenaked Ladies, B-52's, Beach Boys

Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition has released the lineup for its 2022 PNE Summer Nights concerts, featuring a range of diverse talent spanning several musical genres.
This year's live performances include everything from iconic Canadian rockers Blue Rodeo and Barenaked Ladies to Nelly, the Beach Boys, Chicago, TLC, and Shaggy.
In addition to an epic concert series lineup, the PNE will also provide a variety of entertainment and attractions. From Stars of the Peking Acrobats, SuperDogs, Flying Fools High Dive Show, Dueling Pianos, and the "For the Love of Drag" tribute show, there are countless things to see and do at the Fair.
This summer marks the return of the PNE Fair in full format, after two seasons of significantly scaled-back pandemic-era programming.
2022 PNE Summer Concert Nights Series
- Saturday, August 20 - The B-52s Farewell Tour
- Sunday, August 21 - Blue Rodeo
- Tuesday, August 23 - Barenaked Ladies with Special Guest Kim Mitchell
- Wednesday, August 24 - CAKE
- Thursday, August 25 - Vancouver Symphony Orchestra - Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles
- Friday, August 26 - Stars of Drag - “A Night of True Colours”
- Saturday, August 27 - Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes
- Sunday, August 28 - Chicago
- Tuesday, August 30 - Steve Miller Band
- Wednesday, August 31 - TLC & Shaggy
- Thursday, September 1 - Brothers Osborne
- Friday, September 2 - Nelly
- Saturday, September 3 - Bachman Cummings
- Sunday, September 4 - The Beach Boys – Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer
- Monday, September 5 - Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle
The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening the Fair is open, starting Aug. 20 in the PNE Amphitheatre.
Fair admission gets you access to the concerts, but reserved tickets are required for all shows. A limited number of $15-20 tickets are available for each show.
The 2022 Fair will run from Aug. 20 until Sept. 5. The Fair will be closed Mondays, except Labour Day.