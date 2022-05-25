PNE summer concert lineup includes Barenaked Ladies, B-52's, Beach Boys

Photo: PNE

Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition has released the lineup for its 2022 PNE Summer Nights concerts, featuring a range of diverse talent spanning several musical genres.

This year's live performances include everything from iconic Canadian rockers Blue Rodeo and Barenaked Ladies to Nelly, the Beach Boys, Chicago, TLC, and Shaggy.

In addition to an epic concert series lineup, the PNE will also provide a variety of entertainment and attractions. From Stars of the Peking Acrobats, SuperDogs, Flying Fools High Dive Show, Dueling Pianos, and the "For the Love of Drag" tribute show, there are countless things to see and do at the Fair.

This summer marks the return of the PNE Fair in full format, after two seasons of significantly scaled-back pandemic-era programming.

2022 PNE Summer Concert Nights Series

Saturday, August 20 - The B-52s Farewell Tour

Sunday, August 21 - Blue Rodeo

Tuesday, August 23 - Barenaked Ladies with Special Guest Kim Mitchell

Wednesday, August 24 - CAKE

Thursday, August 25 - Vancouver Symphony Orchestra - Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to the Beatles

Friday, August 26 - Stars of Drag - “A Night of True Colours”

Saturday, August 27 - Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes

Sunday, August 28 - Chicago

Tuesday, August 30 - Steve Miller Band

Wednesday, August 31 - TLC & Shaggy

Thursday, September 1 - Brothers Osborne

Friday, September 2 - Nelly

Saturday, September 3 - Bachman Cummings

Sunday, September 4 - The Beach Boys – Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer

Monday, September 5 - Chaka Khan & Patti LaBelle

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening the Fair is open, starting Aug. 20 in the PNE Amphitheatre.

Fair admission gets you access to the concerts, but reserved tickets are required for all shows. A limited number of $15-20 tickets are available for each show.

The 2022 Fair will run from Aug. 20 until Sept. 5. The Fair will be closed Mondays, except Labour Day.