Björn Ulvaeus insists there'll be no more ABBA music

Björn Ulvaeus insists ABBA are done releasing new music.



The 'Dancing Queen' hitmakers - also comprising Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson - reunited for their first album containing new music in four decades last year, 'Voyage', and despite its record-breaking success, Björn believes it will be the Eurovision-winning band's final record.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the songwriter said when asked if ABBA will release new music: “When you do a thing like that, you don’t know how people will receive it. It was with such pride that we released that album.



“I don’t think there will be any more music with ABBA. I think that was definitely our last album.”



'Voyage' marked ABBA’s 10th number one album in the UK.



The Swedish group are in London to visit their new digital show featuring their 'Abba-tars' on May 27 at their purpose-built arena in Stratford, east London.



Even though the upcoming holographic show is "performed" by their avatars on stage, all four members of ABBA are expected to attend the premiere.



ABBA fanatics including Sir Elton John and Kylie Minogue are also expected at the ‘ABBA Voyage’ show.



The 90-minute set features pre-recorded classics mixed with the band’s new numbers such as ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.



And Björn, 77, admitted it was "very emotional" seeing his younger digital likeness performing.



He said: “It’s very emotional at times. The life-size avatars that you see on stage together with the live musicians, you have to pinch yourself. Even I get the feeling that they really are there.



“There seems to be a common reaction of, ‘What the hell was that?!’ Jaws were dropping to the ground. This is layer on layer of music, emotion and illusion in a beautiful texture.”