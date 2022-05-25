Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band announce 2023 world tour

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a huge world tour for 2023.



The 'Born To Run' legend and his iconic band will hit the road with an arena tour in February across the United States, followed by a run of stadium shows starting in Europe in April.



In a statement, the Boss said: "After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year.



“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”



Specific dates for the US arena shows are yet to be confirmed, while the European leg kicks off on April 28 in Barcelona, with other stops already announced for cities like Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Oslo, Copenhagen and Munich.



It's said that location for shows in the UK and Belgium will be revealed at a later date.



In August 2023, the band will then return for another North American tour.



The tour will mark Bruce and the E Street Band's first gigs together since the end of the 'River' tour in Australia in February 2017.



Since then, Springsteen has brought out 2019 album 'Western Stars' and 2020's 'Letter To You', while he also returned to his 'Springsteen on Broadway' show and launched the 'Renegades: Born in the USA' podcast with Barack Obama.



The break in touring marks the longest for the E Street Band since they reformed in 1999.



While they haven't toured since early 2017, their only public performance in recent years came in December 2020 when the group played on 'Saturday Night Live', but musicians Garry Tallent and Soozie Tryell missed it due to COVID-19 restrictions.



They were originally set to hit the road in 2022, with a show even advertised for June at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.



No official reason has been given for the dates being postponed.