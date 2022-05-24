Katy Perry tells Rihanna to 'soak it all in' after becoming mother for first time

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Katy Perry has urged Rihanna to "soak it all in" after becoming a mother.



The 'Firework' hitmaker - who welcomed daughter Daisy into the world with her partner Orlando Bloom in August 2020 - has congratulated her friend after the 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky.



Asked if she had any advice for Rihanna, Katy told E! News: "No advice! Just, I'm so happy for her and congratulations!



"I's the best decision that I was ever able to make.



"I know that this time is so precious and it's just like a gorgeous, cozy time. It's a beautiful, magical time, so soak it all in."



Rihanna and Rocky recently welcomed their baby boy into the world, and it's said they are planning to raise their son in Barbados.



An insider said: "Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there.



"She wants to give her baby the same experience she had - away from the world of showbusiness. Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months' time."



The 'Work' hitmaker is planning to stay in Los Angeles for three months, before moving to the Caribbean with Rocky and their boy.



Last month, the Fenty Beauty founder graced the cover of Vogue and insisted pregnancy wasn't slowing her down and she felt more inclined to say "yes" to things.



She said: "None of the dials are turned down I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this. At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am.



"Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again.



"Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it.



"I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing!"