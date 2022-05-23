Erin Jayne Plummer dies 'suddenly' at 42

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Erin Jayne Plummer has died "suddenly" at the age of 42.



The swimmer-turned-presenter - who was best known for hosting advertorials on 'Studio 10' and shopping channel TVSN - passed away over the weekend, her co-hosts Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop revealed on Monday (23.05.22).



Sarah said on 'Studio 10': "We’ve got some really sad news to share this morning.



"Over the weekend, Studio 10 lost a bit of its sparkle with our friend and advertorial host Erin Jayne passing away suddenly.



"For two decades, Erin Jayne’s been a friendly and familiar face on Australian telly and for a lot of that, she’s been brightening up our mornings with her bubbly personality and mega-watt smile."



They went on to share a montage of some of Erin Jayne's best moments on the breakfast TV show before Sarah continued her tribute.



She said: "Erin was just a gorgeous human inside and out, and if it wasn’t for TV, perhaps Erin may have had a sporting career.



"She represented Australia in synchronised swimming and even surf life saving, and there’s no question that Erin Jayne was a high achiever, and certainly a gold-medal mum to her three young girls.



"We’ll miss your sunshine around the studio, Erin Jayne, and all of us here are sending lots of love and strength to her family. You’ll be very missed."



The former 'Aerobics Oz Style' host - who won 11 national synchronised swimming titles and represented her country at three world championships - is survived by her husband and three children.



A cause of death has not yet been made public.