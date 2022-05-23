Jennifer Lawrence interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres while on the toilet

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lawrence has been interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres while sitting on the toilet in a TV stunt to fulfil the actress' childhood dream.



The Hollywood actress has said that before she shot to fame, she used to while away time in the bathroom answering questions in an imaginary chat with the famous talk show host, and Ellen decided to make her dream come true.



During one of her final episodes of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Ellen called up new mum Jennifer and asked her about her bathroom day dreams, saying: "The show is winding down and I've had a lot of awfully sweet messages from people.



"One of whom was Jennifer Lawrence, not to brag but we're neighbours, and she told me how sad she was the show is ending and that when she was a kid living in Kentucky, she used to sit on the toilet and pretend that I was interviewing her."



"So I thought I can't end the show without doing that so I'm going to call her, she's on her toilet right now and I'm going to call and interview her."



Jennifer then answered the phone and told Ellen about how she used to imagine being a celebrity and answer questions from the host.



She admitted she also took part in fantasy interviews with other TV hosts including Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman, but a lot of the time it was the 'Finding Dory' star.



She said: "Years spent on the toilet ... I was really into your show, so pretty much every time it was a number two it was you ... I'm honoured - look at me now! ...



"I really manifested hard on there, you know maybe that’s the lesson … take your time. Don't rush it ... I got so much done there ...



"Your show started when I was like 13 so I'd say (I did it from) like 13 to 17. My formative years on the toilet ... "



During the chat it was also revealed that Jennifer lives in Ellen's former home in California and the TV host now lives next door.



The interview concluded with Ellen asking Jennifer questions just like a real interview, and it concluded with the actress telling the presenter: "See you tonight!"