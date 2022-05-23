Tom Cruise reveals his most 'life-changing' role

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Tom Cruise says landing the role of Navy pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in 'Top Gun' was "life-changing."



The 59-year-old Hollywood star had always dreamt of being either a pilot or an actor growing up, and when he could combine both careers in one film, it was a big thrill for him.



He told HELLO! magazine: "All I ever wanted to be was a pilot or an actor, so 'Top Gun' was a huge moment in so many respects, including my passion for aviation.



"It was life-changing for me.



"I got to actually fly in an F-14 jet which was a dream come true, and play a character I loved in Maverick."



For the latest movie in the blockbuster series, 'Top Gun: Maverick', Tom got to do more plane stunts than ever before.



He said: "The P-51 Mustang you see in the movie is actually my plane, so I got to pilot in those sequences.



"I also got to be in the jet fighter a lot more this time, which was thrilling.



"It was something I had been working up to."



The sequel to the 1986 action-drama comes with an epic soundtrack by Oscar winner Lady Gaga in 'Hold My Hand'.



On how the pop megastar came to record the song, Tom said: "I had seen one of Lady Gaga's shows in Las Vegas and been amazed, so I called her to ask if she could help us.



"She sent the song over and it was perfect.



"It really is the heartbeat of the score."