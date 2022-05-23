193668
Doja Cat pulls out of Weeknd's summer tour over tonsil surgery

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 369693

Doja Cat has pulled out of The Weeknd’s summer stadium tour.

The 26-year-old star was due to support The Weeknd on his 'After Hours Til Dawn' global stadium tour, which kicks off in July, but she has been forced to step down due to tonsil surgery.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all."

Doja has also pulled out of her scheduled appearances at Hangout Festival in Alabama this weekend, and Glastonbury Festival in the UK next month.

Hinting at her medical issues earlier on Twitter, she wrote: "Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is f***** so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon. I was taking f***** antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today."

