Rihanna 'plans to raise her baby in Barbados'

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Rihanna is reportedly planning to raise her baby boy in Barbados.



The 34-year-old star recently gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky, and she's now planning to raise her baby in her home country.



A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there.



"She wants to give her baby the same experience she had - away from the world of showbusiness. Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months' time."



The 'Work' hitmaker is planning to stay in Los Angeles for three months, before moving to the Caribbean with ASAP and their baby boy.



Rihanna and ASAP made their relationship official in November 2020, and the loved-up couple are now hoping to tie the knot in Barbados.



Earlier this year, meanwhile, an insider insisted Rihanna wants to marry ASAP one day.



The Bajan beauty is said to be "smitten" with her boyfriend and she can't wait to tie the knot.



The source said: "Rihanna is totally smitten with ASAP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional.



"They will be married, for sure. She has told pals she wants to be with him forever, and he has said the same."



Despite this, the celebrity duo never thought of getting married before the arrival of their baby.



The insider said at the time: "There are no plans yet as to when the nuptials will be but it won’t be before the baby is born. She has always wanted to get married and ASAP is her forever person.



"The wedding will be in Barbados as they both have family there, it’s the place that brought them together, and holds a very special place in their hearts."