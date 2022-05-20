Kim Kardashian files emergency restraining order against alleged stalker

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Kim Kardashian has filed an emergency restraining order against an alleged stalker.



The 41-year-old reality superstar - who has children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four and Psalm, three with ex-husband Kanye West - has reportedly taken out the court order after the man allegedly threatened to kill her and her family.



Court documents obtained by TMZ explain: "The person has made several alarming threats, including threatening to kill her family and bomb her business offices."



The outlet went on to claim that Kim's legal team stated in the documents that her security team has intercepted over 80 letters containing several "disturbing sexual references " about her, said to have bene sent to the SKIMS founder by the man - named by TMZ as David Resendiz - and that she has received 30 in the last month alone.



'The Kardashians' star is now dating 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson, 28, and while it was alleged that the documents do not mention him specifically, The Blast also reported that Kim said the individual had lashed out at those with whom she has "intimate relationships."



Back in 2021, Kim previously had to deal with a seemingly unrelated incident of stalking when Nicholas Costanza - who sent the star a diamond ring and a morning-after pill, but even though she managed to obtained a five-year restraining order against him, he was eventually charged with felony stalking after breaching the order and attempted to jump the gate and get into the grounds of her San Fernando mansion.