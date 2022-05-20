Nude protester storms red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

A nude protester stormed the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.



The 75th annual event is taking place in French Riviera city until 28 May but a naked woman is interrupted proceedings as stars from 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' walked down the red carpet, bearing the words 'Stop.Raping.Us' painted across her chest and completed the look with blood-red paint in the shape of handprints around her underwear.



The New York Times' reporter Kyle Buchanan shared an image of the incident on Instagram and wrote: "the woman in front of me stripped off all her clothes (covered in body paint) and fell to her knees screaming in front of photographers.."(sic)



The reporter went on to claim that the unnamed woman was hastily removed from the event and that organisers had stopped him from filming.



He added: "Cannes authorities rushed over, covered her in a coat, blocked my camera from filming!" (sic)



Twitter account SCUM - which describes itself as an organisation "radical feminist activists, universalist blasphemers" - later tweeted that the protest was staged on their behalf to highlight Ukrainian women suffering in the war torn country.



SCUM tweeted: "A SCUM activist enters the red carpet of the #Cannes2022 festival to denounce the sexual violence inflicted on Ukrainian women in the context of the war."



'Three Thousand Years of Longing' is directed by George Miller and stars Tilda Swinton as an academic who is offered three wishes creature of reason - played by 'Suicide Squad' star Idris Elba, with the reporter going on to suggest in follow-up tweets that the action on the red carpet quickly resumed following the incident as he described what they were wearing to the prestigious event.



He added: "Anyway! George Miller is here, 7 years after MAD MAX: FURY ROAD premiered at Cannes. And Idris and Tilda are wearing complementary midnight blue."(sic)