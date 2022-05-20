Drake taught me how to rap, says Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow considers his friendship with Drake to be a "gift".
The 24-year-old star has quickly developed a close bond with Drake, 35, and Jack has credited his friend for teaching him how to rap.
Jack - who released his debut album, 'That's What They All Say', in 2020 - explained: "That’s what’s a real gift to this s***. Drake is one of the people who literally taught me how to rap; him, [Lil] Wayne, and Kanye [West]."
Jack even claimed that being close friends with Drake is worth more than $10 million to him.
He said on 'The 85 South Comedy Show': "To be cool with him is the biggest gift. It’s better than $10 million. There’s no price tag on meeting somebody who taught you how to do it, and them saying, 'Yo, you’re dope.'"
Meanwhile, Jack recently revealed he sought Dua Lipa's approval before he named a song after her.
The rap star spoke to the London-born singer before he released his new track, which is named 'Dua Lipa'.
He said: "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything.
"If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out."
Dua, 26, thinks the song is "okay" - but she was also "thrown off" by the conversation.
During a recent appearance on a radio show, Jack shared: "She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."
