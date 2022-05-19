194296
Rihanna welcomes a baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna welcomes baby

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 369430

Rihanna has welcomed a baby boy with ASAP Rocky.

The 34-year-old pop star - who has been dating rapper A$AP since January 2020 - announced back in February that the couple were expecting and reportedly welcomed the baby almost a week ago.

A source told TMZ: "Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents ... welcoming a baby boy to the world."

While there was no news of the name of the baby, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker is said to have given birth last Friday (13.05.22) in Los Angeles, just days after she was said to have been spotted in public for the last time at a restaurant.

Back in April, the Fenty Beauty founder - who has no other children - graced the cover of Vogue and insisted that pregnancy was not slowing her down and she felt more inclined to say "yes" to things.

She said: "None of the dials are turned down I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this. At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am.

Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again.

Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing!"

