Ozzy Osbourne to release new album in September

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Ozzy Osbourne will release his new album in October.



The 'Paranoid' rocker confirmed last month he'd finished recording the follow-up to 2020's 'Ordinary Man' and now the 73-year-old singer's wife, Sharon Osbourne, has told fans they can expect to hear it in just a few months time.



Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Radio Show', she said: "He’s good. He’s really, really good. He’s finished another album which is coming out in September. And there we are.



“He’s busy in the studio. He still does all his writing and singing, and it keeps him really happy… He’ll never stop singing and writing.



"We’ve built him a big studio here [at the house in the UK], so he can do it all at home. And he can’t wait to come back, to be honest with you.”



Ozzy teased he'd finished the record just a few weeks ago.



He wrote on Instagram: "I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label @EpicRecords. I'll be sharing all the information about the album and its' upcoming release with you in the next weeks."



However, according to financial documents from Sony, the record had initially been planned to be released at the end of April.



Last December, producer and guitarist Andrew Watt revealed that they were half way through the new album, which is tipped to feature Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, musician Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, the late Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.



Along with his music, Ozzy has teamed up with Bono, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John for Global Citizens 'Stand Up for Ukraine' campaign to "amplify the call" to help the unfolding humanitarian crisis.



Ozzy wrote: “We’re standing up for Ukraine.We’re asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call — post yourself, share a video from an activist, or share this video — so that our world leaders know we need the world to stand up for Ukraine and support refugees.”