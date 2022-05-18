Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Chris Rock could host the 2023 Oscars.



The comedian was infamously smacked in the face by Will Smith for making a joke about the 'King Richard' actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven hair while presenting an award at this year's Academy Awards.



Despite the controversy, viewing figures were up massively, and network ABC would consider having the 57-year-old stand-up back as a host.



Craig Erwich, the President of Entertainment at ABC, told Deadline: “My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show. Obviously there was a lot of controversy, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the programme.



“Even before that very unfortunate moment, the show started off up year over year, and we came back in a big way.”



The awards were co-hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, with audience numbers up by 60 per cent, with 16.6 million viewers.



Erwich added: “It was the biggest bounce back of any award show this season. If you look at what they were trying to do, which is really bring entertainment back to the programme, they had three amazing hosts, clips, and incredible musical performances, I thought it was a great way for the show to reclaim its place on the mantle. There’s always things to learn and we’ll endeavor to do even better next year.”



The 2023 ceremony will take place on January 24, 2023 at The Dolby Theater.