Carmen Electra has joined OnlyFans

Carmen Electra has joined OnlyFans.

The 50-year-old actress says it was a "no-brainer" to become a content creator on the adult subscription site, and she has told fans and potential subscribers she will be posting swimwear and lingerie photos as well as beauty tutorials, and holiday content.

She said: "I just felt like, 'Yeah, I need to do this.'

"I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Cover up this.' "

Carmen, who is also a singer and model, became a global sex symbol thanks to her stint as Lani McKenzie in 'Baywatch' in the 1990s.

And the star, who is yet to share her first post, has admitted she will be able to be "a little bit more intimate" with her OnlyFans subscribers via one-on-one interactions.

She added to PEOPLE: "People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside."

Carmen also admitted if she has a desire to "show a little bit more" on the site then she won't have to put any strategically placed emojis over her body.

This comes after searches for Carmen on X-rated site PornHub increased following her appearance on basketball docu-series 'The Last Dance' in 2020, in which she discussed her marriage to ex-Chicago Bulls player Dennis Rodman.

The adult entertainment site announced at the time: "After the episode was released on April 26th, searches for Carmen Electra surged to more than 1.7 million, compared to her daily average of just 1,500 searches.

"That compares to previous celebrity search increases including Maitland Ward, Kylie Jenner and Belle Delphine when they were featured in pop culture media."

