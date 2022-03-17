Dionne Warwick doesn't 'give a damn' about Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nod

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Dionne Warwick doesn't "give a damn" about being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



The 'Heartbreaker' singer, 81, has insisted she is "not a rock and roller" and has called for the Ohio museum to change its ceremony to The Music Hall of Fame.



Asked during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' if she cares about being inducted this year after she made the nominations list, she replied: “No, I don’t! I'm not a rock and roller. I’ve been interviewed on this subject many times. The Rock Roll Hall of Fame as I grew to know it many, many years ago was specifically for rock and roll acts."



Speaking before Dolly Parton recalled her nomination, she added: "(2021 inductee Tina Turner) should have been inducted ages ago.



I feel now, especially when I hear that Dolly Parton being nominated which I’m thrilled for her about, they should rename the Rock Roll Hall of Fame and call it The Music Hall of Fame. It would bring so many other genres into it. Why not?"



Country legend Dolly has opted out of the race to be inducted because she doesn't feel she's "earned that right", but hopes to make a rock 'n' roll album in the future.



The 'Jolene' hitmaker said in a post on Instagram this week: "Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.



"I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!"



The 76-year-old singer subsequently described her husband, Carl Dean, as a "total rock 'n' roll freak".



And she wished the other candidates - which includes the likes of Eminem, Lionel Richie, Rage Against the Machine, Judas Priest and Beck - good luck ahead of the induction.



She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"



This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class is due to be announced in May, but Dolly previously expressed her surprise at being nominated.



The '9 to 5' hitmaker said in February: "I was absolutely floored when I heard that. I've never thought of myself as being rock 'n' roll in any sense of the word."