Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Anne Hathaway went 'raw vegan' for WeCrashed role

Anne Hathaway took on a "raw vegan" diet for her role in 'WeCrashed'.



The 39-year-old actress plays Rebekah Neumann in the upcoming AppleTV+ series and she mirrored the WeWork businesswoman's lifestyle while working on the show, which including excluding all foods of animal origin, while also making sure all foods are eaten raw or at temperatures below 40-48°C.



Appearing on 'The Late Show', she told host Stephen Colbert: "So I became - so I became a raw vegan. I did that thing - I don't know if you have gone vegan.



"By the way, it's great. And we should do as much as we can to eat vegetables for the environment.



"We all know that at this point, I hope. Thank you. I've got to tell you, I did eat antelope in Texas this weekend. We're all people."



While Anne - who has kids Jonathan, five, and Jack, two, with her partner Adam Schulman - did 'method act' for the role, she didn't go as full-on as she has done in the past.



She added: "Let me explain. Yeah, I mean, my kids love me, and I'm sure on some level, care about what I do, but also, like, just want their mom.



"So I don't really go as immersive as I did before I had kids.



"But I did get very into yoga, and I actually really want to thank my teacher Niki who worked with me every single day getting ready to play Rebekah. Rebekah is a very passionate vegan."



Anne stars alongside Jared Leto in 'WeCrashed' - which is inspired by the podcast 'WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork' - as struggling real-life couple Rebekah and Adam Neumann, who founded the US commercial real estate company.



As reported by Variety, the series will follow the "greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible".



The show is set to launch on AppleTV+ on Friday (18.03.22).