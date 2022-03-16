Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Courteney Cox felt 'forgotten' by Hollywood

Courteney Cox thinks Hollywood "forgot" about her in the years after 'Cougar Town'.



The 57-year-old actress directed and starred as Jules Cobb in the sitcom from 2009 to 2015, but she has revealed how her career seemed to dip as she started to focus on other things, including her relationship with Johnny McDaid.



She told Variety's 'Just For Variety' podcast : "I would say the years after ‘Cougar Town,’ trying to find the right thing and I didn’t feel very relevant at the time.



“I was focusing on something else. I was focusing on my relationship and didn’t focus as much on business side of things. And I think … out of sight, out of mind.



"And yeah, I think a lot of it was my fault, but I think also once I wasn’t driven, I think they probably forgot about me for a while.”



Following a perfect storm of the fifth instalment of the 'Scream' franchise, the 'Friends' reunion special and her new horror comedy series 'Shining Vale', Courteney feels like she's suddenly "popular again".



She explained: "I left the hotel and there’s paparazzi and I was signing all these pictures of old things I’ve done.



"How much could they get for those things? I mean, a picture of me in ‘Masters of the Universe?’ It’s got to be worth about $10.



"But nevertheless, I thought, ‘Oh, wow. How did I get popular again?’ ”



Meanwhile, despite being most well-known for her role as Monica Geller in ‘Friends,’ Courteney credits her appearance in Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ music video as the moment that sparked her career.



She recently said: “The Bruce Springsteen video was the thing for sure. I was on screen for 24 seconds, but who doesn’t love Bruce Springsteen, and who doesn’t love that song, ‘Dancing in the Dark’?



"I just went onstage, and people really wanted to know, ‘What’s Bruce really like?’ And I was like ‘okay, I’ll tell you.’



"I didn’t really know, he’s just a great guy, but that was like a lead-in to getting in the door.”