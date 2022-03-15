Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Amanda Bynes says Hollywood director told her she 'looked like a monster' in certain lights

Amanda Bynes says a Hollywood director told her she "looked like a monster" in certain situations.



The 35-year-old actress - who starred in the likes of 'Easy A', 'Hairspray' and 'What A Girl Wants' over the years - has opened up on some feedback she got from an unnamed filmmaker while working on an unspecified project.



Sharing a selfie video on Instagram, she wrote: "The reason I don't usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I'm squinting in the sun.



"The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light, or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face.



"I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster."



Meanwhile, Amanda recently requested to terminate the conservatorship she is under after nearly nine years, and she has since returned to social media ahead of her court appearance in two weeks to share a message with her supporters.



In a video clip posted to her new Instagram account, she said: "What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here.



"My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."



Amanda filed documents with a court in California, months after Britney Spears successfully ended her own conservatorship. But her representative insisted the two situations are unrelated.



He explained that his client's conservatorship was never meant to be in place for her whole life, and her parents are now supporting her efforts to have it ended, after witnessing the progress she's made over recent months.



The actress has been sober for several years now, and she's managed to find a healthy structure in her life.



Amanda was initially placed under the conservatorship in 2013, after she was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold.



At the time, her mother, Lynn Bynes, was given legal control over her daughter's personal, medical and financial affairs.



The Hollywood star subsequently confirmed she'd been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, while she's also spent time at mental health facilities.



However, in 2021, her attorney insisted she was "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday.