Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Evan Rachel Wood's 'not scared' after Marilyn Manson sued her

Evan Rachel Wood is "not scared" after Marilyn Manson filed a lawsuit against her over the "malicious falsehood" of abuse allegations against him.



The 53-year-old rocker - who has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women - is suing the 'Westworld' star for defamation, fraud, and emotional distress.



Manson alleges the 34-year-old actress - who was in a relationship with the 'Dope Show' hitmaker between 2007 and 2010, and has claimed her former fiance "essentially raped" her while filming a music video - has "derailed his successful music, TV and film career".



In response to the lawsuit, Evan said her ex is simply trying to silence her, "as expected", and she knows the truth is on her side and is "confident" she will get justice.



Appearing on 'The View', she said: “I can’t, obviously, speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I am not scared.



“I am sad, because this is how it works, this is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don’t want to come forward, because this is — this was expected.”



Evan - who was speaking about her documentary 'Phoenix Rising', which documents her being a survivor of domestic violence - insisted she is not trying to "clear" her name, rather "protect" others from a "dangerous person".



The model added: ”I am very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out, and that this is clearly timed before the documentary. This is the reason. So yes, again, I’m not doing this to clear my name, I’m doing this to protect people. I’m doing this to sound the alarm that there’s a dangerous person out there and I don’t want anybody getting near him. And so people can think whatever they want about me, I have to let the legal process run its course. And I’m steady as a rock.”



Manson's representative told Entertainment Weekly following the interview that he "vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone.”



His lawyer Howard King commented: “As we detailed in our lawsuit, nothing that Evan Rachel Wood, Illma Gore or their hand-picked co-conspirators have said on this matter can be trusted. This is just more of the same.”