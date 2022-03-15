Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Elon Musk mocked by Russia's space agency boss over Vladimir Putin challenge

Elon Musk has been mocked by the head of Russia's space agency after challenging Vladimir Putin to a fight.



The Tesla and SpaceX boss had called out the Russian president for a one on one battle with Ukraine on the line amid Putin's ongoing invasion of the country.



Tagging the Kremlin's official account, he tweeted: "I hereby challenge [Vladimir Putin] to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine. Do you agree to this fight?"



Although some people questioned his post, Musk later doubled down on the offer after a follower asked if they were "missing something".



He added: "I am absolutely serious."



Although Putin is yet to respond to the public challenge, Dmitry Rogozin - the head of Roscomos - suggested that Musk was a "little devil".



Musk then suggested the space chief was a "tough negotiator" and offered him the pay-per-view rights to the proposed fight.



He continued: "[Putin] can even bring his bear."



Rogozin has responded with a joke about the businessman's previous confessions that a lot of his tweets are composed on the toilet.



He shared a screenshot of one such tweet, which read: "At least 50% of my tweets were made on a porcelain throne."



Rogozin wrote: "Elon, get off the toilet, then we'll talk."



Last month, Musk had responded to a plea for help from the Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov.



He had written: "@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!



"We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."



Starlink is a space-based system which SpaceX has been developing for a long time with the goal of providing internet access to underserved areas of the globe.



The same day, Musk replied: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route."