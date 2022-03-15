Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved. Pete Davidson is heading to Space next week

Pete Davidson is heading to Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.



The 28-year-old comedian - who is dating Kim Kardashian - is set to follow in the footsteps of Hollywood legend William Shatner and former NFL star Michael Strahan by boarding the 20th flight as part of the New Shepard programme on March 23.



A tweet on the official Blue Origin Twitter page read: "#NewShepard mission #NS20 will include Marty Allen, @NBCSNL’s Pete Davidson, @SharonHagle, Marc Hagle, @JimKitchen, and @DrGeorgeNield. Liftoff on March 23 is targeted for 8:30 am CDT / 13:30 UTC from Launch Site One."



The 'SNL' star and billionaire businessman Jeff - who founded Amazon in the 90s - were recently reported to have held "preliminary" talks about heading off into outer space together.



A source told E! News: "They've been in discussions, several. Nothing is official yet and no date locked in. It's very preliminary."



Pete and Kim, 41, visited Jeff's mansion in January. Though it wasn't entirely clear what they discussed during their meeting.



However, it was later speculated that a trip into Space was on the cards.



Another source said: "He got on really well with Jeff when they met."



Pete started dating the reality star - who he recently went Instagram official with - last year after she filed for divorce from Kanye West.



And the 'King of Staten Island' star is said to have been wowed by the brunette beauty over recent months.



A source explained: "Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time.



"He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom."



Pete - who has also dated the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - and Kim are said to have great "chemistry" when they're together.



The insider added: "Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics.



"Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humour and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bon