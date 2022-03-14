187862
Entertainment  

Scott Hall, wrestling icon known for 'Razor Ramon,' dies age 63

Scott Hall dies at age 63

Pro-wrestling legend Scott Hall has passed away at age 63.

The former WWE and WCW star, most well known for his portrayal of ‘Razor Ramon’ during the peak of pro-wrestling popularity in the 1990s, was taken off life support earlier Monday according to PWTorch.

He had reportedly had heart replacement surgery last week and suffered complications due to a blood clot. He was first hospitalized on March 2 after falling and breaking his hip.

The two-time hall of famer was scheduled to appear at WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas this week.

Hall was a founding member of WCW’s iconic New World Order alongside Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

Nash announced on Instagram on Monday that Hall had been taken off life support.

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support,” Nash wrote. “I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very sad.

“As we prepare for life without him, just remember there goes a great guy. You ain’t going to see another one like him.”

